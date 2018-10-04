Players identified for development camp

TALENT IDENTIFICATION: Leading Under 12s and Under 14s footballers contested the State SAP Championships for Girls at the C.ex Coffs Stadium this week.

TALENT IDENTIFICATION: Leading Under 12s and Under 14s footballers contested the State SAP Championships for Girls at the C.ex Coffs Stadium this week. Trevor Veale

NORTHERN New South Wales' most promising young female footballers have this week contested the State SAP Championships for Girls at C.ex Coffs Stadium.

More than 220 players have taken part in the three-day tournament, including North Coast Football sides in the under-12 and under-14 divisions.

NNSWF have had a technical group present across the tournament to assess players and coaches on the key components of the Football Federation Australia national curriculum.

NNSWF technical director Michael Browne, who assessed the 14 years girls, said he was impressed with the performances displayed.

"The main purpose of the tournament is for us to identify a sufficient number of players to invite into a camp next January,” Browne said.

"The intention is for Northern NSW Football to have a team in both age groups in the 2019 National Youth Championships for Girls and from what I have seen so far I am confident we will be able to have a decent group from which to select our squads for next year.”

NNSWF female SAP advisor and former Westfield Matilda Lauren Colthorpe, who assessed the 12 years girls was equally impressed with the level across the park.

"It's great to see the level improving every year and to be able to identify talented players in the state for the first time,” she said.

"It's always exciting to see the big improvements coming from the teams, especially through the country zones.”

Coffs Harbour has hosted both the state teenage boys' and girls' tournaments.