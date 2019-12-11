PLAYERS' CHOICE: A classic four straight wins for Bonville

Bonville Golf Resort will welcome back the 2020 Australian Ladies Classic from February 17 to 23 with tournament rounds to start on February 20.

IT'S A vote of the players that carries considerable weight in the golfing game.

Sure anyone, who's ever swung a club, holds an opinion on their favourite golf course, but to determine a national winner of the 'must play at least once in your lifetime' golf courses in Australia the question is put to a poll every year.

Golf Australia Magazine - which carries a monthly readership of 120,000 people - has again polled its readers - many of who are of course players of the great game.

Incredibly, for a fourth consecutive year, Bonville Golf Resort has been voted top of the leaderboard.

Bonville Golf Resort has been voted Australia's favourite course by Golf Australia Magazine four years in a row.

Bonville amassed 2739 votes during the three-month polling period, managing to edge out Tasmania's Barnbougle Dunes, which ran second to Bonville with 2617 votes.

Rounding out the top 10 positions were some of Melbourne's best golfing products, including Royal Melbourne and Kingston Heath as well as King Islands Cape Wickham, which finished in ninth.

"To win four years in a row is a great reward for the effort put in by the entire Bonville team," Bonville Golf Resort marketing manager Christopher Winn said.

"Visitation is at an all-time high and we're seeing more and more golfers from further reaches of Australia putting Bonville on their agenda.

"The beauty of the golf course is part of the reason for the growth, but the feedback we are receiving from many of our guests is that the customer service and overall experience is what is setting Bonville apart."

CHAMPION'S DELIGHT: Norway's Marianne Skarpnord kisses the trophy after winning the 2019 Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort. Sam Flanagan

The timing of the accolade couldn't be better, with Bonville preparing to host the 2020 Australian Ladies Classic.

Now in its third year, the professional event will draw a full field of European Tour players and will again be broadcast across the globe.

The event will attract over $4-million in associated media value as players vie for their chance in a share of $350,000 in prize money.

The Australian Ladies Classic is a major drawcard for The Coffs Coast as a sporting and tourist destination.

"The golf course is in superb condition as we move toward the 2020 Australian Ladies Classic," Winn said.

"We look forward to once again welcoming many of the world's finest female golfers to Bonville."