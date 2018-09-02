Menu
DROUGHT RELIEF: Players at the Super Bridge Congress raised funds to help farmers under pressure.
Players build bridges to help farmers in drought

Greg White
by
2nd Sep 2018 1:30 PM

COFFS Harbour Bridge Club used their annual Super Bridge Congress at Opal Cove to raise funds for drought stricken farmers.

Club publicist Barbara Herring said at the start of the first major session an appeal was made for players to donate $5 each for drought relief.

"Whatever that amount totalled the Congress would match it,” she said.

"The amount donated was $3,425 and matching took this to $6,850 with some players still pledging to give more.

"Tournament organiser Phil Houlton then spoke to Reg Pierce, the Moderator for Rotary District 9650 which covers most of central and northern NSW, and he said they would match it again.

"This brought the final total at the moment to $13,700.

"Mr Pierce assured us the money would go directly to the farmers needs for fuel, electricity and hay.”

Meanwhile the bridge congress over six days saw 450 players chasing the handsome kitty exceeding $18,000.

