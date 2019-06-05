Player ratings: Crucial foul that changed the game

Who flew and who flopped in Origin I?

Who flew and who flopped in Origin I?

NSW started hot but struggled to finish against Queensland in the 2019 State of Origin opener.

The Blues went down 18-14 at Suncorp Stadium as the Maroons hit back multiple times after the break to claim the win.

While rugby league is a team sport it sometimes comes down to individual efforts. This is the Origin I player ratings.

1- James Tedesco 8

Set up a brilliant first half try while he looked dangerous every time he touched the ball but made a poor mistake opening the door for Queensland to score the match sealing try.

2- Nick Cotric 6

A solid debut for the Canberra flyer in attack and defence.

3- Latrell Mitchell 3

Had a few poor defensive reads in the first half while he looked off the pace. Also committed a crucial professional foul.

4- Josh Morris 7

Never retire from Origin, Josh. The veteran back was outstanding for the Blues with a try and countless quality runs.

5- Josh Addo-Carr 7

Electric in attack and reliable in defence.

6- Cody Walker 5

Proved he is worthy of the Origin stage but should have stayed on the field.

7- Nathan Cleary 6

Played his role with a pinpoint kicking and passing game but the Blues needed more.

8- David Klemmer 7

Klem wanted to emulate Blues legend Paul Harragon and he delivered. Enormous.

9- Damien Cook 7

Set a potent platform with his blinding speed from dummy half.

10- Paul Vaughan 8

Continued his strong NRL form with a heap of metres.

11- Boyd Cordner 7

Captain courageous never took a backwards step.

12- Tyson Frizell 7

He hardly trained during the week due to injury but he still produced a barnstorming performance.

13- Jake Trbojevic 7

Solid and reliable as always.

14- Jack Wighton 4

Came off the bench and threw an unnecessary pass for Gagai to intercept and score.

15- Payne Haas 6

An impressive debut from the rampaging Broncos big man. Awesome try-saving tackle on Ponga in the first half.

16- Cameron Murray 6

Came on and made his presence felt in defence and attack.

17- Angus Crichton 5

Solid without being sensational

TOTAL: 106

QLD:

1- Kalyn Ponga 8

A classy performance from the Knights star with two try assists, big run metres and a number of clutch conversions.

2- Corey Oates 7

Had one try disallowed but scored another.

3- Michael Morgan 6

Found it hard to involve himself in the centres. He needs more ball.

4- Will Chambers 7

Brilliant defensively and always a threat in attack.

5- Dane Gagai 8

Two tries in a classic Gagai performance.

6- Cameron Munster 7

Had spiders on him all night but couldn't convert.

7- Daly Cherry-Evans 7

Impressive kicking and passing game. Classy from a bloke who hadn't played for five weeks.

8- Jai Arrow 7

Worked hard with impressive line speed.

9- Ben Hunt- 7

Proved he can handle the workload at 9 in Origin.

10- Josh Papalii 7

Never stopped in a workhouse performance. Huge hit on Trbojevic.

11- Felise Kaufusi 8

Queensland's best forward.

12- Matt Gillett 7

Should have scored a try while he led from the front with his runs.

13- Josh McGuire 6

Toiled hard but nothing special.

14- Moses Mbye 2

Limited impact.

15- Joe Ofahengaue 6

Limited impact.

16- Dylan Napa 7

Made an impact off the bench. One of the Maroons best even though he bombed a try in the first half.

17- David Fifita 6

Very impressive on debut with plenty of effort off the bench.

TOTAL: 113