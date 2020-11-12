Player Ratings: Two Blues made a meal of Maroons

NSW thrashed Queensland on the scoreboard in Origin II, and so it's no surprise to see the Blues finish well on top in our player ratings too.

See who starred and who stunk at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday night.

NEW SOUTH WALES

1. James Tedesco - 8

Had a hand in everything and led by example all night. His Origin legacy grows by the game.

2. Daniel Tupou - 7

His work from the backfield was exceptional. Ran for more metres than anyone else and finally broke his Origin tryscoring drought.

3. Clint Gutherson - 6

Didn't get much clean ball in attack but looked far more comfortable than Origin I and made some nice effort plays.

4. Jack Wighton - 6

Shrugged off an early misread to win his battle with Dane Gagai. Combination with Walker grew as the match went on.

Josh Addo-Carr scored two tries for the Blues. Picture: Brett Costello

5. Josh Addo-Carr - 7

Proved yet again he's the best winger in the world. Finished well, made some key defensive reads and his kick chases were superb.

6. Cody Walker - 9

The architect of Queensland's destruction was deadly with every touch. This jersey should be his for some time.

7. Nathan Cleary - 9

Under the harshest scrutiny of his career he stood up and played his best ever Origin, playing with far greater composure, control and confidence.

8. Daniel Saifiti - 6

Not as dynamic as Origin I but still solid enough and took some tough carries.

9. Damien Cook - 6

Chipped in where he could with some sharp darts from dummy half and marshalled the forwards well.

Payne Haas heads to the bin after a dust-up. Picture: Brett Costello

10. Payne Haas - 7

Made the most of his starting berth with a mighty first stint and got in a dust-up for good measure. Showed he works best with more minutes.

11. Angus Crichton - 6

Another who played his best Origin. Got through a heap of work and troubled the Maroons with his carries.

12. Tyson Frizell - 6

Looked powerful when he ran it and threw a nice offload for Cleary's early break.

13. Jake Trbojevic - 6

Didn't have many runs but his defence was exceptional and helped set the tone early.

14. Dale Finucane - 6

Not known as an impact player but filled that role very well, churning through 103 metres off the pine.

15. Junior Paulo - 6

Was here for a good time, not for a long one and caused trouble in his limited minutes.

16. Nathan Brown - 5

Didn't see a heap of time but rattled Jake Friend with his first run and was right in among the scuffle.

17. Isaah Yeo - 6

Looked good on an edge and in the middle and should hold his spot for the decider.

TOTAL: 112

QUEENSLAND

1. Valentine Holmes - 5

Got outshone by Tedesco - but on this night, any fullback would have been.

2. Xavier Coates - 6

The Blues came at him all night but that finish will be on highlight reels for years to come.

3. Kurt Capewell - 4

Couldn't summon the magic as the Blues gave the hero of Adelaide a devil of a time.

4. Dane Gagai - 5

Couldn't replicate his display from last week and lost his battle with Wighton.

5. Phillip Sami - 4

Was caught out of position a few times by Cleary's kicking game. A tough night

QLD's Cameron Munster barely had a chance to make an impact. Picture. Phil Hillyard

6. Cameron Munster - n/a

Went off concussed in the opening minutes. Queensland missed him badly.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - 7

Set up both Queensland's tries and kept at it even as the scoreboard mounted.

8. Dunamis Lui - 4

Was solid enough in the first 20 but didn't return until the final five minutes.

9. Jake Friend - 5

Tackled his heart out, as he always does, but the calls for Harry Grant to play in the decider will be loud.

10. Josh Papalii - 6

Probably needed to come back on a bit earlier. Finished with a try but 71 metres is a poor return by his standards.

11. Felise Kaufusi - 5

His whole edge was leaky but Kaufusi wasn't blameless. Queensland needed more from a player of his experience.

12. Jaydn Su'A - 6

Ran hard early and his combination with Cherry-Evans is one for the future.

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 6

Another one who needed more game time. So long as they're not suspended, the rematch between him and Haas will be a beauty.

14. Ben Hunt - 4

Was thrown in early and did well in attack but had two bad misses that lead to New South Wales tries.

15. Lindsay Collins - 6

An early drop slowed him down but he ran hard and often as the match went on.

16. Jai Arrow - 5

Did what he could but the game was slipping away when he came on.

17. Moeaki Fotuaika - 3

Didn't play badly, but just needed more time. Should be looked at as a starter for Origin III.

TOTAL: 81

