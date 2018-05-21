Play That Song to continue on Oaks path

Oaks Day at Flemington. Off the Track Subzero Handicap (race 3) Winner Tribal Wisdom ridden by Patrick Moloney trained by Mike Moroney. Mike is all thumbs up after the win. Picture: Jay Town

PLAY That Song will press on to a start in the Queensland Oaks despite baffling her trainer with her latest performance.

The three-year-old finished seventh of the 16 runners in the Group 2 Roses (2000m) at Doomben last Saturday week.

Trainer Mike Moroney still can't put a finger on the reason why the filly stopped before getting going again late in the race.

He is prepared to give Play That Song another chance in Saturday's Group 1 Queensland Oaks (2200m) at Doomben.

Play That Song finished fourth over 1630m at Doomben on April 28 before drifting from $10 to $20 when seventh, under Michael Cahill, at her most recent performance.

"She was disappointing last time," Moroney said. "She ran into the race from last as though she was going to win it and then stopped.

"It was like something had happened to her but then she picked up and ran home late again.

"Even the rider was confused.

"He said he thought he was going to win it and she's usually one that finishes off.

"Whether she hit a bad spot, I don't know, but we just couldn't work it out. It's one of the strangest ones I've had for a long time."

Jockey Michael Cahill was confused when Play That Song pulled up at Doomben. Picture: AAP

Moroney said the filly had been given a clean bill of health following a veterinary inspection.

He said if he was trying to find an excuse it could possibly be a missed piece of work on the Tuesday morning before the race.

"The track was wet and I didn't want to do too much with her on the all-weather," Moroney said.

"So that might have been the reason but otherwise we're just clutching at straws a bit."

Play That Song is an $11 chance in the Oaks while New Zealander Terra Sancta is in to $15 after her win at the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

The Tony Pike-trained filly won a Class Two race over 1800m to cement her place in the Classic.

The Chris Waller-trained Youngstar is the $2.40 favourite from stablemate Another Dollar at $5 ahead of the declaration of the final field.