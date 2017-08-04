Play-off needed to find Classic winner

WINNER: Coffs Harbour Golf Club's vice-captain Peter Mackay presents Wayne Buick with his Coffs Coast Senior Classic medal and prize.

ROYAL Canberra golfer Wayne Buick is this year's Coffs Coast men's Senior Classic winner but it took a bit of extra time for him to claim the title.

After a round at Bonville Golf Resort then another the next day at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, Buick was tied with Tony Jay from Forster-Tuncurry on 154 strokes.

A play-off was needed and the 1-handicapper claimed the prize.

Bonville member Ian Llewellyn edged out Avondale's Richard Greville on a countback to win the over-65s section of the Classic while John Nichols from Coffs Harbour edged out club mate Kevin Norton by a stroke to win the nett award.