Play-off needed to find Classic winner

ROYAL Canberra golfer Wayne Buick is this year's Coffs Coast men's Senior Classic winner but it took a bit of extra time for him to claim the title.
After a round at Bonville Golf Resort then another the next day at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, Buick was tied with Tony Jay from Forster-Tuncurry on 154 strokes.
A play-off was needed and the 1-handicapper claimed the prize.
Bonville member Ian Llewellyn edged out Avondale's Richard Greville on a countback to win the over-65s section of the Classic while John Nichols from Coffs Harbour edged out club mate Kevin Norton by a stroke to win the nett award.