24°
News

Play a key role in nature conservation

CHECK IT OUT: EnviTE staff Justin Couper and Mick Webb.
CHECK IT OUT: EnviTE staff Justin Couper and Mick Webb. Contributed
Rachel Vercoe
by

HELP your environment through a community-based program assisting private landowners to manage wildlife on their property.

Staff from EnviTE Environment will attend the Coffs Harbour community farmers' market as they promote Land for Wildlife on Thursday, October 26, to answer questions and accept expressions of interest.

Mick Webb, project co-ordinator from EnviTE, said private landholders played a key role in nature conservation as large portions of native vegetation, wildlife habitat and threatened and endangered species were located on private properties.

"Free assessments will highlight the biodiversity values and assist to enhance and maintain threatening processes on your property,” Mr Webb said.

Land for Wildlife promotes the region's unique environmental values and maintains connections to protect biodiversity.

For more information, phone EnviTE on 6650 9170.

Topics:  conservation and wildlife management environment envite land for wildlife

Coffs Coast Advocate
Community pulls together to feed the town

Community pulls together to feed the town

THERE were smiles all around as the crew from Ozharvest Coffs Harbour watched their newly donated goods be delivered.

Rainbow crossing at Bellingen to be repainted

LOVE IS LOVE: Cardow & Partners' staff and Nigel Downey from Sweet Bellingen cross the colourful zebra crossing at Bellingen, which has been given a splash of life to represent marriage equality.

Bellingen Shire Council backs equality but is repainting crossing

Man cuffed after police stop and search a car

MAN ARRESTED: Police have arrested a man after they stopped and searched a Holden Commodore on Moonee St.

A man has been arrested after police stopped and searched a car

Coffs to be rocked by traffic as Midnight Oil fans hit town

ROCKING IT: Heavy traffic is expected to hit Coffs Harbour in the lead up to the Midnight Oil show.

Heavy traffic expected as Midnight Oil fans hit Coffs

Local Partners