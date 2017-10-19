Play a key role in nature conservation

CHECK IT OUT: EnviTE staff Justin Couper and Mick Webb.

HELP your environment through a community-based program assisting private landowners to manage wildlife on their property.

Staff from EnviTE Environment will attend the Coffs Harbour community farmers' market as they promote Land for Wildlife on Thursday, October 26, to answer questions and accept expressions of interest.

Mick Webb, project co-ordinator from EnviTE, said private landholders played a key role in nature conservation as large portions of native vegetation, wildlife habitat and threatened and endangered species were located on private properties.

"Free assessments will highlight the biodiversity values and assist to enhance and maintain threatening processes on your property,” Mr Webb said.

Land for Wildlife promotes the region's unique environmental values and maintains connections to protect biodiversity.

For more information, phone EnviTE on 6650 9170.