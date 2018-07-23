Plastics to play another day at toy swap

PLAY IT AGAIN: Jess, Teo, Indiana, Holly and Taj at Emerald Beach are looking forward to the toy swap on Sunday.

PLAY IT AGAIN: Jess, Teo, Indiana, Holly and Taj at Emerald Beach are looking forward to the toy swap on Sunday. Trevor Veale

Any parent will tell you their home is full of quality toys their children have outgrown.

That's why Coffs Harbour City Council has decided to hold a toy swap as part of their Pop-up Plastic Free July Festival at the Harbourside Markets on Sunday.

"Worldwide, toys are a $22 billion industry, and as most are designed to be made as inexpensively as possible, so they can be sold cheaply, they are often perceived as disposable once a child has outgrown them. Being able to pass them on for free, and get new toys for a growing child also for free, is re-use in action,” council's waste education officer Louise DeMattia said.

Along with the toy swap there will be a repurposed plastics community art exhibition, Jetty Beach walk and clean-up and beeswax wrap demonstration at the markets from 10am to 2pm - a fitting finale for Plastic Free July.

"This toy swap event fits perfectly within our Plastic Free July campaign which is all about saying no to single-use items and thinking about the long term life of anything we buy.

"It's been amazing to see the community and local businesses really get on board with going plastic free," Ms DeMattia said.

"Heaps of local cafes, markets and traders have been offering discounts for using reusable keepcups and banning plastic straws and single-use plastic bags."

At the pop-up festival on July 29 you can enjoy the usual fabulous outdoor market bursting at the seams with a great range of local produce, tasty foods, delicious coffee and amazing handmade art and craft.