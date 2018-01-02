Menu
Plastic bags pass into history from Vinnies shops

NEW ERA: Kim Boyd (left) and Yvonne Wynen are pleased to see Vinnies becoming more eco-friendly.
WITH the environment in mind single use plastic bags will start to disappear from Vinnies shops on the North Coast from New Year's Day.

The eco-friendly policy will apply to 27 Vinnies shops between Tweed Heads to Laurieton.

St Vincent de Paul Society's North Coast retail operations manager Kim Boyd said customers will have a new choice.

"We are asking people to either bring their own bags or buy one of the $3 Vinnies-branded cloth bags on sale in the shops,” she said.

"Proceeds from these bags will be used to assist local people in need.

"Discarded plastic bags are doing so much damage to our natural world, especially the marine environment, and Vinnies is pleased to be at the forefront of the increasing push to end plastic bag use in retail outlets.”

North Coast St Vincent de Paul Society president Yvonne Wynen said Vinnies is deeply committed to the environment and sustainable practices.

"Vinnies shops are based on the rescue and re-use of good quality clothing and household items that might otherwise have gone to landfill,” she added.

"Nor are clothing items of secondary quality wasted as they are bundled together in our processing set-up in Goonellabah and exported to countries where they're sold in markets.

"Each year Vinnies recycles and reprocesses hundreds of tonnes of clothing and sundry goods that would otherwise be wasted.

"Along with helping the environment this earns precious funds that we use to assist people doing it tough in our region.

"The move away from plastic bags reflects our commitment to being good environmental citizens of the North Coast.”

