Plastic bags bagged as Greens push state-wide ban

BAGGED OUT: Greens member and Coffs Harbour City Councillor Sally Townley wants to ban single-use plastic bags.

GREENS member and Coffs Harbour City Councillor Sally Townley will put forward a motion in Thursday's council meeting to ban single use plastic bags.

Cr Townley highlighted plastic bags damaged the environment and killed wildlife, and was concerned of these impacts around vulnerable marine parks.

Focusing on the local front, Cr Townley hoped the State Government would follow and support a bill put forward by the NSW Greens to ban certain non-biodegradable plastic bags.

The Greens' campaign looks to ban plastic bags less than 0.035mm thick such as grocery bags and lightweight bags.

"Plastic bags are a great convenience, we use millions each year here in Coffs Harbour and billions each year Australia wide, however the cost is just too high,” Cr Townley said.

Cr Townley gave notice she intended to move that Coffs Harbour City Council supports the ban through urging the NSW Government to introduce legislation to ban single use plastic bags and encourage local retailers to voluntarily reduce and ultimately ban single use plastic bags.

In a rationale, Cr Townley wrote other state and territories had taken measures to limit plastic bags such as the ACT, NT, SA and Tasmania.

Cr Townley said Australians used about 3.9 billion single use plastic bags a year.

"Right now we can all make a different by re-using our own bags,” she said.

"As consumers and voters we all have great power to influence business practices, government policies and ultimately the health of our environment.”

Thursday's CHCC ordinary meeting will start at 5pm.