Planting trees day

SUNDAY is Planet Ark's National Tree Day and Jetty Dunecare are ready with spades in hand.

Jetty Dunecare organises local tree planting each year for this national event and this time the focus will be planting near the entrance to Boambee Beach from 9am to noon on Sunday.

This is Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature care event. It's an opportunity to do something positive for your local environment and community and to reconnect with nature.

"What better way to start your Sunday than by planting a tree overlooking our beautiful Boambee Beach,” said Peta Fairbairn, Jetty Dunecare.

"People of all ages are welcome to join us and we love to see the kids involved. Kids especially love to get their hands dirty.”

To participate meet 9am, top carpark at Deep Sea Fishing Club. Wear closed shoes, appropriate clothing, gloves, hat. Bring water and your favourite planting tool. Details Peta 0421 906 656