Plant fair draws the big crowds

Bellingen Plant Fair was a hit attracting a crowd of around 2,000.

DESPITE growers being hit with hot weather an abundance of plants were on offer to the public in Bellingen at the weekend.

The Bellingen Autumn Plant Fair attracted a crowd of around 2,000 people from anywhere between Port Macquarie and Brisbane.

With 90 stalls offering a variety of plants from succulents, fruit trees and more, not many growers were left with lots of plants.

Carolyn Joseph from Bellingen Autumn Plant Fair said "there were certainly a lot of people attending who were buying lots of plants to repair and revamp their garden”.

"The main reason we hold the event is to support, thank and reward our growers as much as we can”.

"It's all about getting plants in the ground.”

Funds raised on the day went towards the Bellingen Environment Centre.

Thanks goes out to Nellie Mackenzie for providing bush tucker on the day and the number of volunteers who helped out to make the day possible.

The Plant Fair has been running for 28 years with the next one being held on Saturday, September 9.