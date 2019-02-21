Plant and equipment to be auctioned after liquidation

BIG BARGAINS: All of the liquidated company's plant and equipment will be auctioned off next week.

THE plant and equipment of world-famous Coffs Coast engineering company W.E Smith will go under the hammer in an unreserved auction next week.

After more than 80 years manufacturing equipment for oil, gas and mining industries nationally and internationally, W.E Smith Engineering closed its doors at the end of 2016.

Lloyds Auctions in conjunction with Aylward Auctioneers have been appointed auctioneers to sell the firm's engineering equipment in an unreserved auction.

"There are over 2000 pieces of equipment all completely unreserved with all items starting at just $1,” Lloyds Auctions head of business development Glenn Screech said.

"These items could sell for any price.

"There will be two sales, one live auction in the morning with bidding also available online and a second auction online only in the afternoon on the 28th of February.”

This iconic sale includes major plant and mobile equipment.

"It's hard to find this type of quality gear, there's not much around these days and they don't make them like they used to,” Mr Screech said.

"The fact that care and maintenance staff have looked after these machines by turning them over and keeping them running means that equipment is operational.

LIQUIDATED: Engineering firm W.E. Smith sold its name and was placed into voluntary liquidation in 2016. Trevor Veale

"This is an unprecedented opportunity for someone in the heavy-engineering, manufacturing or metal-work industries.”

Specialised machinery will include more than 200 welders, sundries, lathes, borers, welders, cranes and workbenches, just to name a few.

Online bidding is open now and the hammer will drop in a live online event on February 28 at the W.E Smith Engineering site in Coffs Harbour.

Inspections will be held from 9am-4pm next Wednesday.