Plans to turn abandoned hostel into affordable housing

There are increasing signs of homelessness across the region. Picture: Alan Barber

“We’re getting reports every day of people sleeping rough and there doesn’t seem to be any direction from the State and Federal Government about it.”

As the housing crisis in the region escalates one Mayor is calling on the State and Federal Governments to do more about the problem.

Bellingen Shire Council Mayor Dominic King says local councils are working tirelessly to find solutions but there needs to be more support from upper levels of government.

Recently Coffs Harbour City Council erected a fence around the community village which houses a number of services accessed by those in need.

Homeless people camp behind the village and use the various facilities at the Community Village and the newly installed fence (inset).

A safety audit report found the ‘tent city’ behind the village is increasingly posing an unacceptable risk to staff and clients accessing services.

Cr King says there are a number of projects underway in the region to provide affordable housing.

On Wednesday he will be meeting with Cowper MP Pat Conaghan and members of the Housing Matters Action Group (HMAG) to discuss how the old Freemason’s Bellorana’s aged care facility in Watson St could be used for affordable housing.

The hostel has been closed for almost four years.

“We’re still trying to work it out but it could possibly house up to 14 families.”

He was responding to criticism from local Doctor Graham Proctor about the refusal of a development application to construct two granny flats in Fernmount.

“Given the positive responses of the ‘Housing Matters’ group to our proposal, we were confident that we would be able to do something meaningful for the many homeless women in the area,” Dr Proctor said.

“Many of the ladies are homeless through no fault of their own. Living in cars, sheds, many with young children. It is a blight on society.”

But as Cr Knight points out the land was flood prone, ruling it out for such a development.

“That’s the law and we can’t just bypass planning laws. We might be able to waive fees for secondary dwellings or adjust easements and setbacks but we can’t go out on a limb like that.

“I’m actually really proud of the work we are doing around trying to solve this very complex and troubling issue. I would even state that we are one of the leading Councils trying to find local solutions.”

The Coffs Coast Advocate will follow up on the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting with Cowper MP Pat Conaghan.