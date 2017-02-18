Plans to stop koala population declining in NSW

Coffs Harbour is one of a number of areas named in an independent review commissioned by the NSW Government as having a significant koala population.

KOALA populations are declining in NSW according to a report made last year and likely to continue if no action is made.

The Coffs Harbour City Council have announced they are backing a strategy to help save the declining population as Coffs Harbour is one of a number of areas named in an independent review commissioned by the NSW Government as having a significant koala population.

Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight said, "with Coffs Harbour having been the first in the state to develop its own Koala Plan of Management, we've shown we have a keen interest in the future of this most iconic of Australia's native animals".

A State Government report produced by the NSW Chief Scientist revealed koala populations have declined in NSW by an estimated 26 % over the past 15 to 21 years due being under increasing pressure.

Recommendations were made in order to benefit koala populations with the objective to stabilise and increase their numbers.

The main recommendation is for the State Government to develop a whole-of-government koala strategy for NSW based on the principles of action, ongoing monitoring and continuous learning.

Last December, Coffs Harbour City Council resolved to endorse a submission to the NSW Government regarding the review of State Environmental Planning Policy No 44 - Koala Habitat Protection which encourages local councils to conserve and manage koala habitat to ensure populations remain stable and the decline in their population is reversed.

The NSW Government is inviting comments until Friday, March 3.

For more information visit goo.gl/5JW7de