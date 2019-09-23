Plans to open a new brewery and venue on the Coffs Coast

THE Coffs Coast now has its very own selection of local beers to raise a glass to with local company King Tide Brewing offering a range of brews that pay homage to Coffs.

There's the Jetty Jumper red ale, the Beached As blonde ale, Harbour Lager, of course, your classic Aussie lager and Grandstander a session ale named in honour of the recent $19-million C.ex Coffs International Stadium upgrade.

The King Tide Brewing range. Trevor Veale

The man behind these hyperlocal brews Josh King also holds plans to open a new brewery and fine dining venue in Coffs Harbour.

"For years we have had the dream of establishing a brewery in Coffs Harbour," he said when asked about the back story behind his local beer range.

"I grew up at Safety Beach, Valla and Sapphire and went down to uni to study engineering and when I was down there I did chemical engineering and worked in the Tooheys Brewery.

"That's when I got the brewing bug and got really passionate about mixing great beer with great food.

"It's been a dream for a decade to come back and open a brewery in my hometown.

Josh and Lucy King with the aptly named Jetty Jumper red ale. Trevor Veale

"Lucy and I moved back about four years ago to start our family and now we progressing our plans to open a brewery and bring great beer to Coffs.

"We have got a project in the pipeline now where we are going through approvals to set up our own venue here in town."

In the meantime, King Tide Brewing - aptly named to include Josh's surname - is 'gypsy brewing' where his recipes are taken to an existing brewery and bottled for wholesale.

"We have got a great new lager and a blonde ale coming into our range in the next few weeks," Josh said.

"What we are really focussed on is building a brewery and venue here in Coffs that is not just about beer, but about food and a celebration of local produce from within a 100-mile radius, whether it be beautiful, locally-caught seafood, or food produced in the hinterland and tablelands - that's what we plan to showcase in our venue as well."

King Tide Brewing has two beer varieties on the market, with two more to be released soon. Trevor Veale

To sample the amber fluids that are set to put Coffs on the beer drinking map, head to BYO Cellars at the Jetty, local IGA supermarkets or Woolgoolga Beach Bottleshop.

Selected bars and restaurant also have King Tide's brews on tap.