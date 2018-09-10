Plans to accelerate Cultural and Civic Space project

A PROPOSAL to expedite the Cultural and Civic Space project will be up for discussion at this week's council meeting.

The development, with an estimated cost of $76.5 million, would including a regional gallery, central library, museum, multi-purpose community meeting rooms, shop, cafe, function space and council offices.

In June councillors voted to move forward toward the design phase of the long awaited project.

On Thursday evening councillors will consider a report which recommends accelerating the project by committing $2 million for Schematic Designs and the preparation of a Development Application (DA). This $2million would be required in 2018/19 instead of the $500,000 currently allocated, with the additional $1.5million to be sourced from the T2S Reserve funds.

The T2S Reserve funds come from savings generated on an annual basis from the Transformation to Sustainability (T2S) program from 2014 to 2017. Council currently reserves $3.2million per annum in the general fund for the T2S Reserve.

The report states that despite this additional $1.5million there should be no change to the current budget of $76.5 million; but that council would need to commit to this full funding once the Schematic Design is completed and the Development Application submitted.

Construction on the preferred Gordon St/Riding Pl site is scheduled to start in July 2020 and is estimated to take two years.

In recent months some councillors have called for a more cautious approach in committing to such a large price tag with Cr Paul Amos using Port Macquarie's glasshouse fiasco as a cautionary tale which led to the dismissal of the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council in 2008.

Sikh Temple to be considered for heritage listing

Following a period of public exhibition, a proposal to formalise the heritage status of Australia's First Sikh Temple in Woolgoolga will move to the next stage.

A report to be presented on Thursday evening will seek endorsement from council of a final Planning Proposal to amend Coffs Harbour LEP 2013 to identify the temple at 6 Hastings Street, Woolgoolga as a local heritage item.

The First Sikh temple in Woolgoolga with its new golden domes. Belinda Eighan

The First Sikh Temple is the earliest example of a purpose built Sikh Temple in NSW and provides strong evidence of the wave of migration from Punjab to Northern NSW in the 1940s as a result of the partition between Pakistan and India.

Health education facility

Also on the agenda is a report advising council of a development application scheduled for consideration by the Joint Regional Planning Panel (Northern Region).

The development proposal is for a new two storey building for teaching health related subjects at Southern Cross University. Ancillary to the proposed building works is associated earthworks, car parking, pedestrian pathways and landscape works.

The estimated cost of construction is $12 million and under State law, developments undertaken by or on behalf of the Crown with a capital investment value of more than $5 million, are required to be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel and not council.

Repeal of Woolgoolga developer contributions

With funds collected and spent, councillors will consider repealing the Woolgoolga Town Centre Car Parking Developer Contributions Plan.

The plan has been in existence for a number of years and the works outlined within the contributions plan are now complete.

There is a remaining balance of $49,424.20 accumulated from savings achieved in the construction of the 80 car spaces as stipulated in the original plan. Councillors will consider allocating these remaining funds to: 'further assist in car parking provisions in the Woolgoolga Town Centre.'