21°
News

Plans released on new beachfront amenity

21st Jun 2017 9:30 AM
Diggers Beach Amenities
Diggers Beach Amenities

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RESIDENTS, beachgoers, business operators and the general community are invited to comment on the concept plans for a new amenities block and lifeguard storage shed planned for Diggers Beach day use area of the Coffs Coast Regional Park.

The Coffs Coast Regional Park is jointly managed by National Parks and Wildlife Service in partnership with Coffs Harbour City Council, under the direction of the Coffs Coast Regional Trust Board, which includes community representatives and representatives of NPWS and CHCC.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Grant funds and additional funds provided by CHCC and the Trust Board are available to remove the existing, aged, amenities block and to replace the building with an accessible amenities block and attached lifeguard storage shed at a convenient, cost-effective and safe location.

The building is identified within the Diggers Beach Masterplan, which was developed in consultation with the community and key stakeholders in 2015 and subsequently modified following additional consultation to select the most suitable site for the new amenities and storage area.

Diggers Beach is the third most popular beach within the Coffs Harbour Local Government area and is considered the gateway of the Coffs Coast Regional Park. The beach is popular with locals and visitors and is patrolled by CHCC lifeguards during the summer months and peak holiday periods. Provision of lifeguard storage facilities will provide more efficient services and enable faster response times for emergency rescues.

Have your say

In person:

CHCC staff will be available to discuss the plans and allow the community the opportunity to provide feedback at a stall on site at Diggers Beach from 8am to 5pm on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.

Online:

Via this link between tomorrow until close of business on Friday, July 14.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  amenities block coffs harbour city council diggers beach

Budget was a lost opportunity according to property industry

Budget was a lost opportunity according to property industry

The state's property industry group believes the NSW budget has failed most buyers.

Curry is on the stove

Woolgoolga's signature event Curryfest is coming soon.

Curryfest confirms its line-up of entertainment

Our local patients are losing out

WORRYING: Winston and Sue Fernandes reveal funding concerns.

Winston and Sue Fernandes reveal funding concerns.

Tough it out and rough it to aid local homeless

John Rafferty, CEO of Cex group and George Cecato, president of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce are ready for the C.ex Community Crew Sleep out.

HOMELESSNESS isn't always a choice, it's a circumstance too

Local Partners

Byron council may consider taxes amid Airbnb tourist surges

TOURIST pressure and short term rentals in the region is a concern for residents and council, doesn't help issues of housing affordability crisis

Design a house to win

SkyFarm in Mullumbimby is a unique hemp and reclaimed-timber studio and is a carbon negative home. The studio was built in three months by the team from Balanced Earth.

Local designers creating a house from local and recycled materials

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Bellingen Wedding Expo

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Why Mark Wahlberg is leaving Transformers

DESPITE it becoming one of the most bankable movie franchises in history, Wahlberg has explained why he isn’t interested in doing any more Transformers movies.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

A scene from the movie Cars 3.

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Counting down the sleeps

Bringing good vibes to Bello

10 Acres with Spectacular Ocean Views...

Lot 4 Bruxner Park Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $319,000

Located only minutes from major shopping facilities, this 10 acre (approx) block has sweeping views of the stunning Coffs Harbour coastline. With potential for...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $429,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $539,000

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Free-standing, one level - great location...

1/26 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $359,000

This level two-bedroom villa is perfect for those looking to downsize, or for an astute investor seeking an incredible opportunity. This property will be highly...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $795,000 ...

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Paradise awaits, 170m to the beach...

27 Sapphire Crescent, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $895,000

Radiating a tropical resort-style ambience, this four-bedroom Sapphire Beach home is a sanctuary to come home to. Taking in sweeping ocean views, the home is...

Stunning Beachfront Apartment with Ocean Views...

7/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $830,000

Sitting proudly above the beach at "Sapphire Beachfront Apartments", this prestigious 3 bedroom apartment boasts amazing clifftop views of the ocean, beach and...

&quot;Brand New High Quality Villa&quot;

2/235B Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 2 $475,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

&quot;Brand New High Quality Villa&quot;

2/235A Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 1 $449,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Stamp duty and mortgage insurance relief for homebuyers

The State Government has cut $1.6 billion worth of duties including stamp duty for first home buyers, Lenders Mortgage Insurance duties and duties on crop and livestock insurance.

Stamp duty relief and small business tax cuts in State Budget

More rental properties available

Residential vacancy rates are on the rise

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!