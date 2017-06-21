Plans released on new beachfront amenity

RESIDENTS, beachgoers, business operators and the general community are invited to comment on the concept plans for a new amenities block and lifeguard storage shed planned for Diggers Beach day use area of the Coffs Coast Regional Park.

The Coffs Coast Regional Park is jointly managed by National Parks and Wildlife Service in partnership with Coffs Harbour City Council, under the direction of the Coffs Coast Regional Trust Board, which includes community representatives and representatives of NPWS and CHCC.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Grant funds and additional funds provided by CHCC and the Trust Board are available to remove the existing, aged, amenities block and to replace the building with an accessible amenities block and attached lifeguard storage shed at a convenient, cost-effective and safe location.

The building is identified within the Diggers Beach Masterplan, which was developed in consultation with the community and key stakeholders in 2015 and subsequently modified following additional consultation to select the most suitable site for the new amenities and storage area.

Diggers Beach is the third most popular beach within the Coffs Harbour Local Government area and is considered the gateway of the Coffs Coast Regional Park. The beach is popular with locals and visitors and is patrolled by CHCC lifeguards during the summer months and peak holiday periods. Provision of lifeguard storage facilities will provide more efficient services and enable faster response times for emergency rescues.

Have your say

In person:

CHCC staff will be available to discuss the plans and allow the community the opportunity to provide feedback at a stall on site at Diggers Beach from 8am to 5pm on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.

Online:

Via this link between tomorrow until close of business on Friday, July 14.