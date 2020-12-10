Plans lodged for designer dog breeding facility

AS the demand for ‘designer’ dogs has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for a dog-breeding facility at Moonee Beach have been lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council.

The facility at Tiki Rd would provide breeds including bord-doodles (border collie x poodle), groodles (golden retriever x poodle) and Aussie doodles (Australian shepherd x poodle).

The Development Application is for a boarding establishment for dog breeding.

The breeding facility will have approximately 30 breeding dogs but they will mostly live off-site at ‘guardian homes’.

Up to 20 adult dogs will be at the premises at any time.

Under the breeder’s established Guardianship program, the dogs live as family pets in Guardian homes however the breeder shares ownership of the dog for the first four years.

The dogs are mated off site in Guardian homes and would be moved to the facility to give birth.

Puppies pictured in one of the proposed facility's sheds.

After the four years they are then desexed and ownership is fully transferred to their forever families.

The DA papers state the facility will operate according to Victorian Breeding Dog Standards, ensuring a vet will regularly attend to check on the care of the animals.

The facility would consist of sheds, which have already been approved, as well as indoor exercise enclosures and outdoor ‘runs’.

The puppies and dogs would be cared for by two full time staff members who are the owners of the property.

Due to overwhelming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the breeder has cancelled their waiting list for puppies.

The plans for the facility.

Earlier this year locals were warned of a surge in puppy scams taking advantage of the influx of people seeking a companion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh advised local families to be cautious as scammers posting fake classified ads on websites and social media platforms were asking for thousands of dollars for non-existent puppies.

“Even though puppies soon become members of the family they should still be looked at as an investment and prospective puppy parents have to consider the risks before purchasing one,” Mr Singh said at the time.

The DA for the dog breeding facility, lodged last week, is pending approval from Coffs Harbour City Council.