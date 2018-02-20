Plans in place at Bonville so all can watch some great golf

Buses will allow spectators to get around the course and watch pleny of Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville action.

THE players will have to walk most of the picturesque Bonville Golf Resort layout but spectators this week at the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville certainly won't have to.

Bonville's general manager Brad Daymond said there's a "hop on, hop off program” with buses travelling along Cassidys Rd that will be taking spectators around the course throughout the tournament.

"There's lots of options. Spectators can be around the clubhouse area and look at the whole tier, the 1st hole, 18th hole and the 8th hole and they can spectate there or they can jump on a bus that's going to take them out to holes such as 4, 7, 10, 14, 15 and 16,” Daymond said.

"They can hop off, watch for a few holes and jump back on the bus and come back in.”

Daymond added spectators will also be looked after when they're looking for something to eat or drink.

"There'll be a set up just underneath the pro-shop for spectators and then we'll also have set ups out at the 4th and 7th tees as well as the 12th hole where they can get food and beverage and be well looked after,” he said.

Parking will be available at the resort's country club area and there will be marshals directing traffic to make it easier for those who are driving to the course.