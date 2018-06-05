Plans for the slipway on hold

PLANS to develop a modern slipway on the Coffs Coast have been put on hold after unsuccessful negotiations with the preferred proponent.

In 2014, the Coffs Harbour slipway closed for remediation works and re-opened with an interim crane service.

It has been revealed the preferred proponent, announced in May, 2017, has not been awarded the contract and the slipway will continue to function by crane.

A letter to the editor from boat owner James Stovold has highlighted the cost and inconvenience the crane system has been to boat owners.

"A recent inquiry into lifting my 33ft hardwood cruiser out for maintenance at Coffs resulted in a verbal quote of $500 each way. So prohibitive, I'm forced to slip elsewhere,” he wrote.

"Furthermore I'm led to believe that even when Birdon gets a contract that the plan is for a travel lift instead of a traditional slipway which will still exclude my boat and many others.

"I find this whole situation an insult to boat owners across the board,” Stovold said.

Department of Industry - Lands said the NSW Government is committed to the development of a modern boat retrieval and maintenance facility at Coffs Harbour for local or visiting fishing and recreational vessels.

"Negotiations with the Department of Industry's preferred proponent have been unsuccessful and the Department is now exploring an alternative funding route for a 75-tonne travel lift and associated infrastructure,” DPI Lands said.

"The crane currently in place to lift vessels out of the water will remain in operation."