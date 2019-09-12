Plans for new pound after RSPCA cuts ties with council

COUNCILLORS will this week decide whether to push ahead with a proposal to construct a new pound

COUNCILLORS will this week decide whether to push ahead with a proposal to construct a new pound following the decision from RSPCA Coffs Harbour that it will soon cease to offer its services.

RSPCA NSW CEO Steve Coleman notified the council early last year that they will not be providing pet management services beyond September 2020 in a bid to realign its focus on animal welfare.

Mr Coleman said it was a “difficult but necessary” decision, citing statistics that almost 50 per cent of the RSPCA’s intake is currently comprised of animals managed for councils.

RSPCA Coffs Harbour has taken in impounded dogs and cats for the council, as well as microchipping and registering the animals, since 1994.

A proposal to construct a council-owned pound on Christmas Bells Rd, next to the RSPCA, will be voted on in Thursday’s council meeting.

The parcel of land is owned by council and would therefore come at no purchase cost.

The council had previously begun an Expression of Interest process but has deemed the service providers in the private sector unsuitable.

The RSPCA has since advised they will be prepared to extend their service provision beyond September 2020 subject to demonstrated actions being taken by the council to implement an alternative service.