Plans for gym and craft brewery in one CBD location

Unusual combination - the Coffs Harbour CBD site will see a gym at the front and brewery out the back.

A CBD block will house both a 24-hour gym and craft brewery if plans submitted to Coffs Harbour City Council are approved.

The front of the site at 41 Grafton Street will be the new home of Coffs Harbour Anytime Fitness which is currently located at 92 Harbour Drive.

Plans had already been approved in March 2020 to establish a King Tide craft brewery at the rear of the block.

The existing premises at the front are currently partially occupied by a furniture showroom.

Prior to this it operated as Mazda Coffs Coast for many years but ceased trading over a year ago.

The front facing Grafton Street where a new Coffs Harbour Anytime Fitness 24-hour gym will be located.

The site, across the road from The Coast Hotel just to the south of the CBD, has a long history of use for motor vehicle sales and servicing.

Plans submitted with the development application earlier this month state the combination of a fitness centre and a craft brewery within the one site is suitable as the busiest times within each of the tenancies will be spread throughout the day - the peak use of the fitness centre

in the morning and the peak use of the brewery in the evenings.

The majority of the equipment and training rooms along with the toilets and showers will be on the ground floor with a mezzanine level for cardio work.

The rear of the site where the proposed King Tide Brewery will go.

It will cater for a maximum of thirty customers during peak times with a maximum of two staff members present at any given time.

Plans include the creation of a seven-space car park including one disabled space.

The existing Anytime Fitness is located in the upper level of the CBD with no dedicated car parking provided .

The craft brewery or 'brewpub' will feature a 3 vessel 1,000L steam powered brewhouse to create an extensive range of beers. There will also be a restaurant, bar and community venue.