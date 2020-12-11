Plans for ‘first class asset’ given tick of approval

Plans to upgrade Coffs Harbour Nursery have been approved despite traffic concerns.

Plans to upgrade Coffs Harbour Nursery have been approved despite traffic concerns.

MULTIMILLION-dollar plans to transform Coffs Harbour Nursery into a “first class community asset” have been given the green light – but not before sparking a heated debate between councillors.

“This is a business that has grown in the midst of a pandemic and we are crucifying them,” a frustrated George Cecato said to his fellow councillors at Thursday night’s Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

The development application to upgrade the popular family-owned nursery through the construction of a new cafe, kids playground, outdoor dining and carparking was brought before councillors for a second time.

It had been deferred in September due to nearby residents’ traffic concerns, particularly over the entry to the nursery earmarked for the small rural road Wakelands Rd, which would provide access for nursery patrons and staff as well as delivery trucks.

Councillors had voted to stall the DA approval to allow for a traffic investigation into the feasibility of using Solitary Islands Way as an access point instead, as the nursery is located on the corner of both roads.

The site of the nursery, on the corner of Solitary Islands Way and Wakelands Rd.

However it was found an entry from Solitary Islands Way was unsuitable due to a number of constraints, including the 80km/h speed limit.

The architect behind the upgrade, Jim Booth of Casa Koala, told councillors at this week’s meeting that the plans for the Wakelands Rd entry had since been amended to alleviate any concerns of neighbours.

This included a planned upgrade and improvements of Wakelands Rd, line marking on Solitary Islands Way, and school bus zone signage.

“We feel this is a good outcome – we’ve improved access for the facility and for local residents on Wakelands Rd,” Mr Booth told councillors.

“It should turn out to be a first class community asset when it’s complete.”

Councillors Tegan Swan and Sally Townley raised concerns that there was potential for the future growth of the nursery to become uncontrolled.

They were also concerned that the traffic investigation didn’t examine the scenario of potentially reducing the speed limit on Solitary Islands Way to 60km to allow for the entry.

Cr Sally Townley, who voted against the DA approval, shared concerns of the potential for “uncontrolled” future growth.

Mr Booth however said there were several issues at play, and said he believed reducing the speed limit would not have an influence on alleviating them.

“I sympathise with people who live along Wakeland Rd because in its current form it’s not ideal,” he said.

“With the works to be completed the whole access way will be reinvented and I don’t believe there should be any concerns there.”

Mr Booth added that while it was difficult to predict how much growth the nursery would experience into the future, the growth would be limited by the site.

“When you have a small business it is hard to plan ahead, as such, how successful you are going to be.

“This is a family business … To their credit they’ve met demand and they’re being well-patronised, and I think that should be encouraged fully in Coffs.

“There’s no option there to keep expanding and have a Bunnings-style super centre on this location – it’s not going to lend itself to that.”

The DA was approved with Crs Michael Adendorff, Keith Rhoades, Denise Knight, George Cecato and Paul Amos voting in favour, and John Arkan, Sally Townley and Tegan Swan voted against.

According to Mr Booth, the upgraded nursery is expected to provide in excess of 50 local jobs and will rely on more than 60 locally based suppliers, sub contractors and external businesses to run its operations.