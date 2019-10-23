Plans for a $20m redevelopment of Coffs Harbour resort

DEVELOPERS behind plans for a multi-million dollar renovation of Coffs Harbour's Aanuka Beach Resort will stage a community information session, revealing the finer details of the redevelopment to resort property owners, Diggers Beach residents and the wider public.

The BreakFree resort in Firman Dr, leased by the Mantra Hotels Group, has previously been earmarked for a $20-million redevelopment.

Aanuka Beach Resort is currently leased to the Mantra Group. Rebeccalynne Photography

A public meeting at the resort on Sunday, November 10 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm will discuss the pending redevelopment of the Lagoon Function Room.

"The purpose of this session is to share the plans and vision for the project with local residents, Aanuka owners and interested community members," the project team and resort management have advised in a mail-out this week.

In June 2016, the resort was placed on the market after operating from its Diggers Beach location for 30 years.

The resort spanning 6030 square metres is reportedly leased to the Mantra Group until 2021.

One of Coffs Harbour's popular family resorts is earmarked for a massive makeover.

The development application lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council in June last year proposed the redevelopment of tourist accommodation, the resort's function centre and recreation facility.

The resort redevelopment would carry a total estimated cost of $20.4 million.

The proposed works would see the demolition of the existing conference centre and office buildings.

A new four level conference and accommodation building with a lower level car park would then be built, documents tendered to Coffs Harbour City Council stated.

A two-level day spa building would also be built along with adjustments to the existing car park.