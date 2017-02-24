Plans are under way for beach reserves

WHAT WILL HAPPEN? Four proposed plans were presented to the public at Tuesday's consultation.

EARLY concepts to beautify beaches are in the making and the public's input has been a strong influencer.

Last weekend Coffs Harbour City Council, New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Services and the Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board held public consultation meetings to get their views and ideas on beautifying Sandy Beach and Emerald Beach reserves.

After the consultations were held, multiple early concept designs were presented to the Sandy Beach and Emerald Beach communities at Sandy Beach Public School for further comments.

Four were shown for Emerald Beach with two suggesting the removal of the beach front road which currently goes through the middle of the reserve.

Other concepts included a total upgrade of the Emerald Beach boat ramp as well as catering for parking and a bus turn around.

Sandy Beach resident Peta Fairburn said the number one thing they brought forward was to improve and protect the dunal section of Sandy Beach.

Plans for Sandy Beach also included an access for all abilities pathway from the northern end of the reserve to the southern end and upgrading the playground and barbecue area.

After comments from residents, businesses and interested groups at the meetings, the report will now be developed until mid April.