Planning panel will make final call on $15M solar farm

COFFS Harbour Mayor Denise Knight has reminded those opposed to the solar farm at Nana Glen that council will not be making the final call on whether or not it goes ahead.

She has already received a number of submissions from concerned community members and unfortunately some have turned nasty.

"I've been getting abusive letters from community members who clearly don't understand the process and I get that.

Shooters Fishers and Farmers candidate for Coffs Harbour, and Kevin Hogan federal member for Page, talks with Nana Glenn residents re. solar farm proposal. . 05 FEB 2018 TREVOR VEALE

"I got one this morning actually. They're saying things like: 'if I don't make the right decision I shouldn't be in the job and I should hang my head in shame', that kind of thing," she explained.

Due to the value and scale of the proposal it will not be determined by Coffs Harbour City Council but instead will go the Northern Regional Planning Panel. Mayor Denise Knight and fellow councillor George Cecato will sit on the panel along with three other independent members from across NSW.

The five-member panel will read all the relevant documents and conduct a site visit and hear from local residents and then make a decision.

Mayor Knight has been criticised for not attending any of the public meetings organised by opponents of the proposal but says it would be inappropriate to visit at this stage.

"With something this big and this controversial, it's better if I go out with the panel so we are all there together and we all get the same information.

"I just don't think I should be wandering out there without the whole panel and getting information without them being privy to it - it's not fair. I'm certainly not avoiding it that's for sure."

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight. Frank Redward

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan travelled to Nana Glen on Tuesday to meet with concerned locals but has pointed out that because it will be determined by a panel made up of local and state government representatives it's not a federal issue.

"I went out there to eyeball it. To speak to them and have a preliminary chat. I certainly understand their concerns - if you lived there you would have issues for sure and I understand and sympathise with them," Mr Hogan said.

"It's still very early on in the process - they're not driving down the road with the panels so there's plenty of time."

He spoke to residents about the various planning tools in place to guide such a significant development and how best to address these in their submissions.