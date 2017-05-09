Planning for Woolgoolga's future

A draft plan to map out the growth of Woolgoolga will be considered by Coffs Harbour City Council on Thursday's meeting.

CHANGE may be fast approaching on the Northern Beaches if Coffs Harbour City Council endorses the draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan at tomorrow night's meeting.

During the initial phase of the project in 2013, where the Woolgoolga Town Centre Study 1996 was reviewed and allowed to be updated to a masterplan, council received several requests for the integration of the draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan and draft Beach Reserve Plan of Management.

Consultants were engaged to finalise the draft masterplan and ensure outputs within it are reflective of community issues raised in the past.

Council recognised the resulting plans needed to work in harmony to provide positive outcomes to the Woolgoolga community.

Council have been recommended to endorse the draft plan and place it on public exhibit for 28 days.

A further report would then return to council for consideration.