Planning change could boost development in rural areas

The Peach Farm in Mororo offers guests a farm experience while sitting down for a cup of coffee.

The Peach Farm in Mororo offers guests a farm experience while sitting down for a cup of coffee.

WITH public thirst for boutique food and drink experiences at an all time high, Council is cultivating a plan to allow more of these developments to occur across rural areas of Coffs Harbour.

Currently, ‘artisan food and drink industries’ are prohibited in areas zoned RU2 – Rural Landscape and Coffs Harbour City Council is looking to change that in a comprehensive review of the Local Environment Plan.

According to Council staff the prohibition of artisan food and drink industries unnecessarily hampers farm diversification, value adding and agritourism in the region’s rural areas.

The proposed change would see it permissible with consent.

The proliferation of microbreweries across the state is emblematic of the growing trend of producers creating dining, drinking and retail space alongside industrial space or farms.

In November small bar Slo Vino & opened up in the heart of Coffs Harbour, offering only natural wines selected from small vineyards across the country. While in Yamba, the Henwood family recently converted their backpackers into boutique accommodation and a brewery.

Slo Vino & operator Max Phillips says there are a growing number of people who care about where their food comes from and how it is produced – and they’re prepared to pay a little extra for quality products.

Max Phillips has brought together a dazzling array of natural wines and craft beers at Slo. Vino &, with a focus on showcasing small brewers and winemakers. Photo: Tim Jarrett

That change was also being seen in the agriculture sector, with farmers now more likely to offer on farm experiences alongside boutique product offerings.

The Peach Farm in Mororo has been doing a roaring trade since it opened its cafe among the orchards, with visitors able to pick fruit, interact with animals and picnic on a working farm.

The change to the permitted use in rural zones could have a positive impact in spreading the tourist dollar around the LGA, with Council only recently launching a new campaign to encourage people into the hinterland.

The Orara Valley Tourist Trail already has small business owners involved and by making it easier for producers to create retail or dining spaces on the farms could enhance its value.