Planners look to residents for Jetty's future vision

HOTEL and accommodation developments, a cruise liner terminal, an Aboriginal cultural centre, an artificial diving reef, a kid's water park and a new arterial road leading from Howard St to the Jetty Foreshores ...

These are some of the great concepts and suggestions that have already been raised in an online community consultation portal helping to map out the future of the harbour and its surrounds.

After the release of the online portal last month, community drop-in sessions will now be held on Friday and Saturday.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser has today encouraged the community to take advantage of drop-in sessions this week to help people have their say on a new vision for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore precinct.

"This is all about putting the community at the centre of the decision-making process," Mr Fraser said.

"The face to face drop in sessions will support the current online consultation which we launched in February.

PACIFIC PLAYGROUND: Public consultation on the Jetty Foreshores project has seen great ideas put forward via an online map. ghdcoffs.com

"We've had a great response so far with more than 1700 people visiting the online "Social Pinpoint" consultation platform and the face to face sessions will help to build on the local community's ideas and provide opportunity for even more feedback.

"Ideas and comments from the online consultation, examples of development in other regions, and other information will be on display at the face to face sessions to encourage ideas and allow the community to have further input."

The Face to Face sessions will take place at The Cavanbah Centre, 191 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday 23 March from 3pm to 6pm, and Saturday 24 March, from 10am to 1pm.

"Following the drop-in sessions, ideas will be further discussed and then ranked in community workshops to be held during May 2018. Locals will be able to register their interest in attending the workshops at the drop-in sessions," Mr Fraser said.

Community members are encouraged to continue to have their say about the future of the Jetty Foreshore Precinct using the Social Pinpoint platform at https://ghdcoffs.mysocialpinpoint.com/ideas

The Social Pinpoint platform is the easiest way to share and comment on ideas and will remain open until 9 April 2018. So far more than 1000 comments have been posted on the platform.

To find out more information on the project, including the history of the Jetty Foreshore Precinct and the process and timing of consultation activities, please visit www.crownland.nsw.gov.au/coffsharbourforeshore.

Community members and stakeholders can also find out more about the project by calling 1800 810 680 for free, or by emailing community.input@ghd.com.