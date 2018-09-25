Planes take to the sky to celebrate 90th

UP AND AWAY: Michael Basa, Julie Jardine, John Harris, John Martindale, Alan Kneale and Tim Alexander from the Coffs Harbour Aero Club.

DISCOVER the Coffs Coast from a different perspective at the Coffs Harbour Aero Club's 90th anniversary celebrations.

The club has a fun day planned on Sunday, where the public can come along and celebrate. Activities will include a jumping castle, sausage sizzle, airport fire truck displays and a trial introductory flight in a fixed-wing aircraft.

There's a variety of planes to see and pilots will talk about their flying experiences.

If you want to take to the air yourself, there's plenty of opportunities with 15-minute helicopter scenic flights running on the day and 15-minute Coffs Coast scenic flights in a Bell LongRanger plane.

There will also be a static plane display, cadets on parade, face painting, coffee, cake and more activities to enjoy.

The celebration will run from 9am to 5pm.

Members from the Coffs Harbour Aero Club have recently returned after taking part in the Outback Air Race with one team made up of Tim Alexander and John Martindale taking out first place.

The Outback Air Race exists to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and is a GPS-based navigation time trial throughout the remote Australian outback.

Bookings for the helicopter rides and flights are required.

Visit precisionhelis@bigpond.com