Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are helping with a plane crash at Ingham Airport.
Emergency services are helping with a plane crash at Ingham Airport.
News

Plane ‘flipped’ on landing, caught fire

by SAM BIDEY
7th Jul 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A plane has flipped on landing and caught fire at a North Queensland airport.

Emergency services were called to Ingham Airport just before 11.20am to reports an ultralight aircraft had crashed during landing.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed the aircraft had flipped and a fire had started in the engine area.

"Crews were able to extinguish the fire and right the aircraft," she said.

"We have reports of only minor injuries."

It is understood all occupants of the aircraft were able to get themselves out of the plane and were walking around the airport.

More Stories

editors picks emergency incident plane fire

Top Stories

    SCENES! Panthers keep season alive with miracle try on siren

    premium_icon SCENES! Panthers keep season alive with miracle try on siren

    News A TRY on the last play of the game and a brilliant individual performance from playmaker Latrell Hampton has kept the Sawtell Panthers' Group 2 season alive.

    • 7th Jul 2019 11:32 AM
    Car travelling 110km/h at night egged in dangerous act

    premium_icon Car travelling 110km/h at night egged in dangerous act

    News THE incident occurred around 10.30pm Friday night on the Highway.

    Who's appearing in court this week?

    premium_icon Who's appearing in court this week?

    News The list of accused facing charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time