The engine on a Southwest Airlines plane is inspected as it sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Amanda Bourman via AP)
News

Plane engine explodes mid-air, shrapnel kills passegner

18th Apr 2018 5:42 AM

A passenger died on the Southwest Airlines flight that suffered a midair engine explosion on Tuesday, officials said.

It's unclear if the victim is the woman who was nearly sucked out when shrapnel from the blast took out one of the windows of Flight 1380, which was bound for Dallas, in the US, from LaGuardia Airport.

The plane, with 143 passengers and five crew, safely landed at Philadelphia International Airport.

National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt would only say there was a "fatality" - but did not provide any further details.

Earlier there were reports the passenger had been sucked out of the plane. 

"One passenger, a woman, was partially … was drawn out towards the out of the plane … was pulled back in by other passengers," Todd Bauer, the father of one of the passengers, told WACU.

