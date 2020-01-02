Menu
A light plane has been pictured nose down on the sand at Fraser Island, with the company involved confident the incident ‘wasn’t a crash’.
News

Plane comes unstuck on island beach

2nd Jan 2020 6:50 PM
A LIGHT plane has yet again been pictured stuck in the sand on Fraser Island this afternoon.

Pictures of the Air Fraser plane bogged near Eurong emerged on the 'I got stuck on Fraser Island' Facebook group at about 3pm.

Early reports indicate the plane's front wheel became stuck in the sand.

Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
The plane pictured is registered to Air Fraser Island, a third-generation aerial tour company which operates out of Hervey Bay and Sunshine Coast.

Air Fraser Owner Troy Geltch said he was confident the incident "wasn't a crash".

"It was a minor incident with no injuries," he said.

Mr Geltch said the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) would be investigating the matter.

Any recommendations from the ATSB about the incident will be referred to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
Today's incident is the latest in a long string of light planes and vehicles to be stuck on the iconic east coast island.

When an Air Fraser Island plane was bogged on Fraser Island in 2018, a bus attempting to tow the plane also became bogged, sparking a rescue attempt that lasted into the night.

 

Recovery on the way

Posted by Fifty shades of Fraser Island on Wednesday, 25 July 2018

 

More recently, a plane stuck in the water near Eurong in September needed to be winched from the water, with several passengers assessed by paramedics.

Air Fraser Island owner Gerry Geltch reportedly told the Brisbane Times in September that their planes are bogged on Fraser Island up to three times a week.

