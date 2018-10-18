Plan to steer Urunga foreshore into the future

OUT NOW: The Atherton Drive Foreshore Precinct Master Plan is out.

AFTER years of ad hoc use and development a plan has been devised for the Atherton Drive foreshore area at Urunga.

Known as the Atherton Drive Foreshore Precinct Master Plan it follows extensive consultation with a number of stakeholders.

Fears that Atherton Drive may be closed have been allayed with the popular link road remaining open as part of the plan.

In addition to the 'retention and improvement of Atherton Drive as a vehicular circuit through the foreshore reserve area' the plan also recommends the development of a shared pedestrian/cycle path through the foreshore reserve to improve public access, recreational amenity and safety.

In principle, the plan supports the retention of a representative core group of the old boathouses on the river bank. Six cabins will need to be demolished due to structural issues.

Two of the remaining six cabins do not have a permissive occupancy and the management of these will be decided after consultation, with a view to creating a: 'unique accommodation experience'.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the strategic plan has secured three State Government grants worth in total $504,000 to begin the significant improvement in facilities.

"The plan recognises the importance of the area to all stakeholders and has been developed in close consultation with the community. It builds on the area's core values and opportunities and will help reinforce the Atherton Drive foreshore precinct as a key attraction for locals and visitors to Urunga," Ms Pavey said.

