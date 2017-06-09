20°
Plan to manage three local flying fox camps

9th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
A flying fox draft plan of management has been placed on display for public comment.
A flying fox draft plan of management has been placed on display for public comment.

COFFS Harbour, Toormina and Woolgoolga residents have for decades lived in close quarters to migrating flying foxes meaning the local council has maintained a balanced approach to managing these colonies.

In a move to manage the ecological values of local flying fox colonies while minimising community impacts, the Coffs Harbour City Council has developed a draft plan of management.

The Coffs Harbour Local Government Area is home to three permanent flying-fox camps:

  • Woolgoolga Lake Camp (listed as a nationally important flying-fox camp),
  • Coffs Creek Camp, and
  • Barcoo Court Camp at Toormina (also listed as a nationally important flying-fox camp), with temporary camps establishing in other areas from time to time.
There are three significant flying fox camps in the Coffs Harbour area.
Flying-foxes play an important role in regenerating forests and keeping ecosystems healthy through pollination and seed dispersal.

However, loss of habitat has meant that they are increasingly occurring in urban areas creating conflict with residents.

"We have undertaken extensive community consultation in the development of the Coffs Harbour Flying-Fox Camps Strategic Management Plan," the council's acting section leader for local planning Marcy Mills said.

"Once adopted by the council the plan will allow us to strategically manage all three permanent flying-fox camps.

"We encourage the community to read the draft Plan and provide us with their comments."

The draft Coffs Harbour Flying-Fox Camps Strategic Management Plan will be on public exhibition from June 14 to July 12 and will be available on the council's website where the community can also provide feedback on the plan.

