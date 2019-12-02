A Plan B to help you get home safely after a night out

The Plan B bus that will be used over the December January period.

A NEW community initiative backed by local hotels, NSW Police, the State Government and Coffs Harbour City Council will give patrons on the Coffs Coast a Plan B.

Under a new trial, following on from the success of the NightRider New Years Eve buses, a Plan B bus will offer locals and tourists a lift home after a night out at local venues on Friday and Saturday nights in December and January.

"Unlike the NightRider Bus Service on New Years Eve, this is a much broader and longer sustained bus service running all the way through from December to January including New Years Eve," Coffs Clarence Highway Patrol Supervisor Senior Sergeant Jarrod Langan said.

"Public transport is consistently raised as an issue later in the evenings after people have visited hotels, clubs and other licensed venues.

"We are hoping this service will provide people with a method to get themselves home safely."

The bus will depart and return to suburbs both north and south of Coffs Harbour.

Police say it's an important initiative to impact on the local road toll, and high rates of drink driving.

In 2019, Coffs Clarence Police have been alarmed by the rate of high speed crashes that have resulted in fatalities and serious injuries as well as increasing rates of drink driving.

"So far this year we have detected 552 drink driving offences in the Coffs Clarence Police District ... that is higher than this time last year," Srgt. Langan said.

"At the same time, we have seen 19 lives lost on roads in this police district and we don't want that road toll to reach 20.

"We hope this initiative will change people's behaviour when they consider how they will get home after a night out.

"This service leaves no excuses for people to drink drive."

The Plan B bus trial has been funded by the NSW Government, and the Coffs Harbour Liquor Accord with the assistance of Coffs Harbour City Council and NSW Police.

QR codes outlining the bus schedule will also be made available inside local venues.