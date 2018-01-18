Plan fruit and veg for healthy school lunch boxes

HEALTHY CHOICES: Lots of fruit and veges in lunch boxes is the key to better nutrition for the kids.

HEALTHY CHOICES: Lots of fruit and veges in lunch boxes is the key to better nutrition for the kids. Boni Holmes

WHEN school returns the task of creating a healthy lunch is now easier for Coffs Coast parents.

The Cancer Council NSW has launched a Healthy Lunch Box website including recipes, ideas and tips.

It features an interactive lunch box builder that enables parents and their kids to plan a healthy lunch box at home or on the move with their smartphone or tablet.

The website has been launched as part of the Eat It To Beat It program which runs free sessions and workshops in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Nambucca and Kempsey for parents of primary aged school children, helping them to understand why fruit and vegetables are so important.

Project officer Juanita Nantes said parents want quick and easy access to healthy recipes and inspiration on how to vary lunch box content.

"Parents want to ensure they are providing their kids with the energy and nutrients they need to learn and play,” she said.

"With one child eating about 2,500 lunches throughout their years at school, many parents report packing lunch boxes can be a chore, especially when it comes to getting kids enthusiastic about healthy options.

"Adding fruit and vegetables to the lunch box every day is a simple way to ensure children are getting the vitamins, minerals and fibre they need to fuel concentration in the classroom.

"The cancer prevention benefits of eating a healthy and balanced diet are so important too.”

One in three cancer cases can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle which includes eating well, being active and maintaining a healthy weight.

But only seven per cent of NSW children eat enough vegetables and 22 per cent are overweight or obese.

Visit healthylunchbox.com.au and pack a tasty lunch.