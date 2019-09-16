Plan for $1.2m animal pound pushes ahead

Preliminary estimates have indicated the construction could cost the council up to $1.2 million. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Preliminary estimates have indicated the construction could cost the council up to $1.2 million. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

COFFS Harbour City Council has allocated $30,000 to prepare a development application for the construction of a new pound on Christmas Bells Rd.

Preliminary estimates have indicated the construction could cost the council up to $1.2 million, while day-to-day costs remain unknown at this stage.

The council-owned lot, located next to the RSPCA, has been chosen as the preferred site for the build after the RSPCA informed the council early last year that it would no longer offer impounding services after its contract ends in 2020.

This comes as part of a move by the organisation to realign its focus on animal welfare.

The council had initially approached RSPCA Coffs Harbour with an offer to purchase the land and facilities, however this was rejected.

At the meeting last week, councillors voted unanimously to proceed with the plan to build a council-owned pound rather than work with a different service provider in the private sector.

An Expression of Interest process was launched last year but it was deemed the three submissions received did not meet the council’s needs.

The source of the $30,000 in funding allocated towards the DA will be identified in the Quarterly Budget Review.

Council will receive a further report with detailed costing for the construction after the DA is approved.