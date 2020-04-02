Plan ahead for any Easter seafood

EASTER is just around the corner and now is the time to start thinking about getting your seafood order in.

Located right in the city centre in the Max Murray Mall at 8 Gordon St, Molly Malones have been serving the community for over 40 years and continue to do so in these unusual times.

“We offer a very traditional style. People have loved Molly Malones for so long, and we give them consistency. For menu items such as our fish cakes, we still use the original recipe. We don’t cut corners,” owner Chris Graham said.

With an extensive menu catering for everyone, this year with many businesses changing their ways, Chris is urging people to call ahead with their orders to avoid standing around at the store and maintaining social distance.

Continuing to do what they’re good at, providing fresh seafood to people on the Coffs Coast, Molly Malone is doing their part to ensure the store is safe and clean for their workers.

“We will maintain our usual way of doing things with some slight alterations.

In past years, the store has had between 30 to 50 people inside and around the shop at one time on Good Friday which is why Chris is changing things up and urging people to call ahead with their orders.

“This year we need to make sure this is different.

“Molly Malones offers something for everyone including value packs which are an affordable way to get all your favourites.

“We’ve been here 40 odd years and in the same location doing the same thing using tradition methods and tradition recipes.

To see the full menu and prices, visit the profile Molly Malone on Facebook and to order, call 6652 5410.