Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josiah Alston is not currently looking for work, but was allowed to stop working temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: Contributed
Josiah Alston is not currently looking for work, but was allowed to stop working temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: Contributed
Lifestyle

Pizza man puts family first

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th Apr 2020 2:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Hervey Bay man has put his family first and ­decided to quit his job at a takeaway outlet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Josiah Alston, 21, had worked on deliveries at Domino's Pizza in Torquay.

"I also performed a lot of other duties at the store when not out on the road," Mr ­Alston said.

He said that Domino's management had given him the opportunity to stop working.

"It was a really tough decision for me to make and I gave it a lot of thought, but I had to put my family first," he said.

Mr Alston lives at home with his parents and his bro­ther who has a compromised immune system.

"I didn't feel it was right for me to carry on working, ­especially in a job where I see so many different people every day" he said.

Mr Alston said it would have been a different story if he did not live with his parents and brother.

"Had I been living alone I would have maybe carried on working and kept in touch with my family over the phone," he said.

Mr Alston said he would like to learn a trade or enter the engineering field.

business news coronavirus covid-19 dominos pizza fraser coast hervey bay jobs jobs board torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1000 for case of beer as police continue fines

        premium_icon $1000 for case of beer as police continue fines

        Crime Is this the most expensive case of beer ever sold in Australia?

        DON’T ARGUE: COVID-19 fines after police cop abuse, lies

        premium_icon DON’T ARGUE: COVID-19 fines after police cop abuse, lies

        Crime It seems arguing the point won't help your cause with police

        Moss keeps the masses moving with daily dose of happiness

        premium_icon Moss keeps the masses moving with daily dose of happiness

        Cycling & MTB Grafton cyclist shares her secret to staying sane during these incredibly tough...

        Your pets home away from home

        premium_icon Your pets home away from home

        News Tarraray Pet Retreat is open for businesses with an added perk for locals.