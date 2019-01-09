Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed.
Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed.
Crime

Pizza delivery driver held up on job

by Danielle Buckley
9th Jan 2019 10:11 AM

POLICE are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed on a street south of Brisbane yesterday afternoon.

About 4.50pm the driver was delivering pizza to an address on Gaznia St in Kingston when he was flagged down buy a man on the street.

When he pulled over, the man allegedly told the driver he had a knife and demanded cash.

The driver handed over a sum of cash and then the man allegedly stole the car, but drove only 400m down the road before he fled on foot.

The driver was not physically injured and the vehicle was not damaged.

Investigations are continuing.

brisbane crime editors picks held up kingston street pizza delivery

Top Stories

    Do you support driving on local beaches?

    Do you support driving on local beaches?

    News Have your say on the future of 4WDs on Coffs Coast beaches.

    • 9th Jan 2019 9:30 AM
    Crunch time for Bello retail and shop top housing proposal

    premium_icon Crunch time for Bello retail and shop top housing proposal

    News The controversial development will include shops and apartments.

    Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    premium_icon Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    News Four men allegedly involved in major drug network appear in court.

    Our best sports images of 2018

    premium_icon Our best sports images of 2018

    Sport PHOTO ARCHIVE: A look back at the local sporting action in 2018.

    Local Partners