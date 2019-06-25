Menu
COFFS BOUND: Steve Baxter from Shark Tank Australia will be the special guest of Startup Grind Coffs Harbour on Thursday, July 4.
News

Pitching your Startup to the Shark

25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
ENTREPRENEUR and investor Steve Baxter, who is well-known from Shark Tank Australia, will be the next guest of Startup Grind Coffs Harbour.

Steve an active supporter of Australia's startup eco-system is a founding member of advocacy group StartupAUS and the founder of Brisbane technology startup hub River City Labs.

He is also CEO of Transition Level Investments providing equity capital and operational expertise across Seed and Series A rounds to Australian companies.

On Thursday, July 4 Steve, will serve as a guest of Startup Grind Coffs Harbour from 5pm to 8pm at the Coffs Conservatorium.

"At this fireside you'll get the opportunity to meet Steve who will share some insights on being an investor, mentor and what it takes to succeed in today's fast changing world,” Startup Grind Coffs Harbour's Tony Rothacker said.

"The event will start with soe pitches, so come along and experience what it is like to pitch to the shark.”

Startup Grind Coffs Harbour runs in partnership with Google for Start-ups.

Register your place here.

