UPGRADE COMING: Funds for improvements at Woolgoolga Pistol and Hunting Club have been made available.
Shooting

Pistol club on target for new equipment

Greg White
by
24th Jun 2018 7:00 AM
A FACELIFT of sorts is coming for Woolgoolga Pistol and Hunting Club.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the club has secured $7561 in NSW Government funding as part of the 2017-18 Safe Shooting Program.

"The funding has been provided to upgrade the club's outdated generators and solar systems,” he said.

"It will help purchase a new computer, printer and other equipment.

"The main aim of this program is to increase the safety at shooting facilities in NSW as well as during club sponsored activities held away from a club's permanent base.

"I look forward to seeing the benefits of this upgrade.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

