Pirates of the Coffs Coast

Jasmine Minhas
| 1st Jun 2017 12:30 PM
Emily McDonnell, Matt Morrissey and Audrey McDonnell get prepared for their dress up movie fundraiser.
Emily McDonnell, Matt Morrissey and Audrey McDonnell get prepared for their dress up movie fundraiser.

THE Coffs Coast has an extra reason to be excited about the release of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie and it all centres around a worthy cause.

Sawtell Cinema will hold a dress-up movie night, screening Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, as part of a fundraiser for White Ribbon.

Audrey McDonnell has organised the movie night, as she will be walking the Larapinta Trail in the Northern Territory with 17 fellow supporters as part of 'Trek for Respect' to raise funds and awareness for White Ribbon.

A 223km trek across Central Australia might seem like a pretty arduous task for many, but for Audrey hiking through tough terrain is easy when you're standing up against domestic violence.

"I have experienced violence and extreme indimidation and I have seen many friends and family survive the brutal effects of domestic violence - so this cause is very close to my heart,” Audrey said.

"White Ribbon funds a wonderful program that is aimed at young men, providing them with the knowledge and understanding to stop violence against women in their community and beyond.

"I have always enjoyed fitness, in particular hiking. In January I conquered Tasmania's Overland Track with three other strong and inspiring women.

"I seek out challenges and so when I saw that the Trek for Respect combines two things that I'm passionate about I jumped on board without hesitation.”

Audrey is hoping to raise $3,500 for White Ribbon.

The movie begins at 7pm but Audrey is encouraging everyone to arrive early in their costumes as raffles and photos will be available prior to the screening on the night of Friday, June 16.

Contact Sawtell Cinema to purchase tickets.

If you can't make it to the movie but would still like to make a donation, visit Trek4respect.everydayhero.com/au/audrey.

Coffs Coast Advocate
