Pippi is keen to meet you

Pippi is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

PIPPI is a three-and-a-half- year-old shar pei/american staffordshire terrior.

She's a cute girl with a lot of love to offer.

At her stay at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter, she has made a couple of doggie friends and will need to meet your dog if you already have one.

Pippi is treat motivated and always eager to please.

She doesn't like being alone for long periods of time so if you are someone who works all day, Pippi is probably not the dog for you.

She would be best suited as an inside/outside dog in her next home, as it will help her stay relaxed and calm.

Visit adoptapet.com.au.