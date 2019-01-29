Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pippi is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA.
Pippi is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA. Contributed
Community

Pippi is keen to meet you

29th Jan 2019 10:15 AM

PIPPI is a three-and-a-half- year-old shar pei/american staffordshire terrior.

She's a cute girl with a lot of love to offer.

At her stay at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter, she has made a couple of doggie friends and will need to meet your dog if you already have one.

Pippi is treat motivated and always eager to please.

She doesn't like being alone for long periods of time so if you are someone who works all day, Pippi is probably not the dog for you.

She would be best suited as an inside/outside dog in her next home, as it will help her stay relaxed and calm.

Visit adoptapet.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Drivers caught out by red light cameras

    premium_icon Drivers caught out by red light cameras

    News RED light cameras have been busy on the Coffs Coast since their installation over five months ago with a staggering amount issued in fines.

    • 29th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    'Aussie hero': Teenage girl saves young boy from rip

    premium_icon 'Aussie hero': Teenage girl saves young boy from rip

    News LOCAL family hoping to identify girl who saved boy's life on Oz Day.

    Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    premium_icon Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    News Body so decomposed the Coroner could not determine cause of death

    1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    premium_icon 1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    Opinion Enabling a troll results in abuse and violence - it's time to stop