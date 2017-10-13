Pioneering family adds to historical landscape

THERE'S a rich and extensive history in Coffs Harbour and the Hoschke family has been part of it for more than a century.

The family has gathered some of their historic items and donated the collection to the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

Amandus Hoschke was one of the first settlers to arrive in the Upper Orara region in 1886. Held in high regard by the local community, he is credited with doing much of the pioneering work in the district.

Included in the donated collection is an illuminated address presented to Mr Hoschke in 1909 by the Orara Citizenry on the occasion of his departure to Germany to visit his origins.

The illuminated address includes photographs of the district, a portrait of Mr Hoschke and vibrantly detailed calligraphy and design work.

"This is a beautifully rendered example of this type of work, which was typically given as a popular way to mark a special occasion or outstanding service," said Catherine Fogarty, cultural development, gallery and history services co-ordinator.

"The museum is extremely excited to receive this donation, as works of this kind and quality are rare.

"The Hoschke family have made a number of generous donations over the years and we thank them for adding to the museum's rich collection of historical artefacts."

In addition to the illuminated address, the museum also gained two family portraits, one of Clunie Bain Hoschke and the other of Frederick Amandus Hoschke, a 1925 Speedwell Cycles cycling race medallion and an iron bassinet purchased second-hand in 1907.

The collection is currently on display at the museum.