SKATER GIRL: Mooloolah Valley's Haylie Powell, 12, will head to Sydney next week aiming to qualify for the Xgames.
SKATER GIRL: Mooloolah Valley's Haylie Powell, 12, will head to Sydney next week aiming to qualify for the Xgames.
Pint-sized Coast skater dominating adult's competition

Matty Holdsworth
9th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
SHE might be pint-sized, but this 12-year-old street-style skater is putting females twice her age and height to the sword.

Mooloolah Valley skating prodigy Haylie Powell lives and breathes the sport and is on track for an X Games debut later this month.

Her obsession has seen the family home transformed to include rails, ledges and kickers where the driveway once was.

"She just loves it," mum Heidi Powell said. "When she isn't skating, she's watching it on TV.

"She was winning her age group so they put her in the open women's to improve her, now she's winning that too.

"We had a half pipe in the backyard but we had to put more concrete down. It's costs us thousands."

 

Outstanding performances across the board saw her crowned the Queensland State Champion and win an all-important X Games shot.

The 127cm sensation is Sydney-bound in bid to qualify for an X Games wildcard spot.

There she has the opportunity to compete alongside some of the sports best.

"It was a really nice letter to receive (the X Games qualifiers) and our fingers are crossed," she said.

"Even if she misses out she will get to hang out with some of her heroes, which will be such a huge boost mentally."

