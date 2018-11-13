Pink Silks Trust calls out for beneficiaries

FUNDRAISERS: Mark the dates in the calendar for the Pink Silks Charity Golf Day on January 11 and the Pink Silks Ladies Race Day on January 13.

THE Pink Silks Trust is calling for beneficiaries following the success of its Ladies and Tradies night at the Hoey Moey that raised $27,000 for vital equipment for our local hospital's intensive care unit.

In its 12th fundraising year, there are two more annual events being held mid-January 2019, the PST Charity Golf Day on the Friday, January 11 and the Pink Silks Ladies Race Day on Sunday, January 13.

"The PST funding is aimed at helping as many women as possible, for as many years as possible and bringing awareness to women's needs in our local area," Pinks Silks Trust co-founder Tanya Johnson said.

"Ninety percent of the funding is spent locally to assist in all aspects of local women's health issues - capital equipment purchases, assisting local support groups, increased awareness of disease and illnesses, prevention, education, initiation of new services in our community.

"The remaining 10% of funding on research into different cancers and illnesses."

2018 PST Funding Application Form can be found on their website pinksilks.com.au and any group applying should review the PST Funding Criteria as well.

The committee will review each submission and those that have met the criteria and are selected based on those in most need.

Anyone wanting more information on funding or to donate to the registered charity can contact the committee on info@pinksilks.com.au

The funds raised at the Ladies and Tradies Charity night will ensure there are an additional four beds operational by Christmas.

However there is a shortfall of $8000 to purchasing this equipment immediately, and the PST committee welcome any monetary donation, which is 100% tax deductible, to raise the final amount.

If you would like more information on how to help, please contact the PST committee at info@pinksilks.com.au